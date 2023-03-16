

Effects of virtual addiction on social life



In the beginning, yes or no words are exchanged between the two, but after a while, that doesn't happen anymore. Both were deeply absorbed in the smart phone. Like everyone stuck in their own virtual world until midnight. Dinner, conversation with other members of the family, inquiring about people in the village, or talking about many other relevant matters of the family, they forget these things. It is not a matter of one day. This is the everyday casual image except for a couple of days. Married for only two years, yet their relationship has become a lot of fun, due to excessive use of this virtual world. The most alarming thing for our society is that now these images have become a very common thing in every family. Sifat and Fahima's issue is just a reflection of our society. As Facebook or social media has some benefits, though its misuse is not less.



If there is no work in the office, court or if there is a chance for a little leisure time, the workers enter Facebook or the virtual social world. Many people may be using Facebook or social media in the context of official work but most of the users are using it in vain nowadays. Apart from Facebook, many are spending hours and hours fruitlessly on other virtual platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Reels etc. The number of these users is gradually increasing alarmingly.



Such images are now often seen not only in homes but also in educational institutions. Teachers come to the class and spend more time on their smart phones while the students are busy with other tasks, or teachers are busy with their smart phones without talking to their colleagues in the teacher's auditorium, other speakers and the audience are busy with their smart phones even during the discussion in any meeting seminar, smart phones are everywhere today in the car or at home. Abuse has become a common sight. Many teachers in primary schools sit in their seats and are busy with Facebook. It is not only primary school but also many teachers in higher secondary, college and university are not out of it.



This is a red signal for our education system. As a result, students are losing the learning environment and most of the students of today are stuck with the virtual world rather than studying. Today everyone is busy spending time in the social media of the virtual world, everywhere at home or outside. If we are at home or in the car, now we get busy with our mobile phone. Even if you go to the field gallery to watch the game, no one's eyes move from the mobile phone.



Just like the benefits of smart phones, we have to deal with many problems, including the loss of social relationships, social cohesion, due to our mobile addiction. A lot of chaos is currently being created through Facebook. Many social ills are now manifesting due to virtual addiction. Facebook or YouTube is also playing a big role in spreading lies and rumours. Incidents like cybercrime have become a casual affair with social media disrupting the society. Even in matters like commercial or market conditions, its impact is evident. Recently, various rumours have been spread through Facebook regarding the increase in the price of salt, which has had a terrible effect on the economy of our country. And this opportunity has been taken advantage of by various dishonest businessmen. In many cases they have done the work of spreading rumours themselves.



Through social media like Facebook, what is true and what is not true is being spread among everyone without justifications, and the civil society is being made turbulent at the moment. By spreading rumours, we unknowingly involve ourselves in crimes like cybercrime. The time has come for us to think about spending our time in the virtual world. Thus, this virtual addiction cannot be tolerated in every aspect of human life.



We cannot deny it, the spread of the Internet has achieved revolutionary development in our country. Social media such as Facebook is certainly necessary but its use should never be taken to extremes. Because gradually this abuse of ours has become a threat to the social situation and if this situation continues continuously then we have to face a big challenge in maintaining the healthy social system. These things will weaken our social system which will be a big omen for everyone. There is no doubt that social media will cause social disharmony if not used appropriately or as needed. We want moderate use of the virtual world without harming any work, without disrupting any normality.



The writer is a communications professional Narrating the main discussion through a fictitious incident, Fahima Chowdhury (30) is a doctor, serving in a private hospital in the Capital. After returning home from work all day, after getting fresh, she lays down on the bed tiredly and tries to take some rest. At that time, she decided to take a look at the smart phone that was close at hand. In this way, one after the other, she got busy with Facebook and Twitter. Thirty minutes later, her husband Sifat Kabir returned to his house, but Fahima did not pay much attention to him, but kept looking at the smart phone and spoke lightly with her husband. Sifat Kabir also returned home with a tired body and slept on the bed with the smart phone like his wife.In the beginning, yes or no words are exchanged between the two, but after a while, that doesn't happen anymore. Both were deeply absorbed in the smart phone. Like everyone stuck in their own virtual world until midnight. Dinner, conversation with other members of the family, inquiring about people in the village, or talking about many other relevant matters of the family, they forget these things. It is not a matter of one day. This is the everyday casual image except for a couple of days. Married for only two years, yet their relationship has become a lot of fun, due to excessive use of this virtual world. The most alarming thing for our society is that now these images have become a very common thing in every family. Sifat and Fahima's issue is just a reflection of our society. As Facebook or social media has some benefits, though its misuse is not less.If there is no work in the office, court or if there is a chance for a little leisure time, the workers enter Facebook or the virtual social world. Many people may be using Facebook or social media in the context of official work but most of the users are using it in vain nowadays. Apart from Facebook, many are spending hours and hours fruitlessly on other virtual platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Reels etc. The number of these users is gradually increasing alarmingly.Such images are now often seen not only in homes but also in educational institutions. Teachers come to the class and spend more time on their smart phones while the students are busy with other tasks, or teachers are busy with their smart phones without talking to their colleagues in the teacher's auditorium, other speakers and the audience are busy with their smart phones even during the discussion in any meeting seminar, smart phones are everywhere today in the car or at home. Abuse has become a common sight. Many teachers in primary schools sit in their seats and are busy with Facebook. It is not only primary school but also many teachers in higher secondary, college and university are not out of it.This is a red signal for our education system. As a result, students are losing the learning environment and most of the students of today are stuck with the virtual world rather than studying. Today everyone is busy spending time in the social media of the virtual world, everywhere at home or outside. If we are at home or in the car, now we get busy with our mobile phone. Even if you go to the field gallery to watch the game, no one's eyes move from the mobile phone.Just like the benefits of smart phones, we have to deal with many problems, including the loss of social relationships, social cohesion, due to our mobile addiction. A lot of chaos is currently being created through Facebook. Many social ills are now manifesting due to virtual addiction. Facebook or YouTube is also playing a big role in spreading lies and rumours. Incidents like cybercrime have become a casual affair with social media disrupting the society. Even in matters like commercial or market conditions, its impact is evident. Recently, various rumours have been spread through Facebook regarding the increase in the price of salt, which has had a terrible effect on the economy of our country. And this opportunity has been taken advantage of by various dishonest businessmen. In many cases they have done the work of spreading rumours themselves.Through social media like Facebook, what is true and what is not true is being spread among everyone without justifications, and the civil society is being made turbulent at the moment. By spreading rumours, we unknowingly involve ourselves in crimes like cybercrime. The time has come for us to think about spending our time in the virtual world. Thus, this virtual addiction cannot be tolerated in every aspect of human life.We cannot deny it, the spread of the Internet has achieved revolutionary development in our country. Social media such as Facebook is certainly necessary but its use should never be taken to extremes. Because gradually this abuse of ours has become a threat to the social situation and if this situation continues continuously then we have to face a big challenge in maintaining the healthy social system. These things will weaken our social system which will be a big omen for everyone. There is no doubt that social media will cause social disharmony if not used appropriately or as needed. We want moderate use of the virtual world without harming any work, without disrupting any normality.The writer is a communications professional