Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:27 AM
No exams or model tests for Class VI, VII students: DSHE

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent


Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) have asked schools not to hold the conventional test or model test for the students of class VI and VII as per the new curriculum.  

The DSHE issued a circular in this regard on Monday. According to the circular, the students of class VI and VII have to complete the learning-teaching and evaluation as per the new curriculum and the 'Teacher Guide' provided by the National Curriculum and Teachers board (NCTB).

It also asked the teachers, headmasters, Upazila/thana academic supervisors, Secondary Education Officers, Regional Deputy Directors and District Education Officers and regional directors to strengthen their monitoring.


No exams or model tests for Class VI, VII students: DSHE
