Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:27 AM
Extortion Allegation Against DU Proctorial Team

Probe body finds a few involved

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Tausiful Islam

The probe committee, formed to investigate the allegation of extortion incidents occurred by a section of Proctorial Team members at Dhaka University (DU) campus, found involvement of a few members.

Talking to this correspondent, the probe body members said they have found involvement of some members but not all of the members till now.

However, the deadline for the submission of the report will probably be extended.

Prof M Maksudur Rahman, Convener of the investigation committee, said, "This is a serious issue. We have to talk to every single individual for a transparent investigation. As we could not finish the investigation within the framed time, we may apply for a few more days."

After publishing a report in the Daily Observer about the extortion incidents of Proctorial Team members from over 300 illegal makeshift shops on the campus, the Dhaka University authorities formed a three-member probe committee on March 1 and asked the committee to submit a report by two weeks.

Maksudur Rahman also disagreed to disclose the names as they will submit the report after a few days. But they acknowledged the matter of the involvement of a few members.

He said, "Yes, we have found the involvement of a few members. We will disclose their names once the report is made final."


