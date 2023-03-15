This year’s Hajj package inhuman: HC

A Division bench of the High Court on Tuesday commented that this year's Hajj package is inhuman as it cost is so high.



Regarding the air ticket, the HC bench said that there is no facility to purchase tickets of any other airlines except Saudi and Biman Bangladesh Airlines because of ill-motive and attempt to do business and Biman Bangladesh Airlines cannot impose the responsibility of billions of money on Hajj passengers.



The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Muhammad Ali came up with the comments during the hearing on a writ petition filed seeking its directives to reduce the cost of Hajj.



At one stage of hearing the HC bench said that ordinary people who are eligible to perform Hajj would not able to go there due to increasing of so much cost indiscriminately.



Pointing its finger to the Ministry of Religion, the HC bench court said, "It has been an inhuman Hajj package. Those involved in determining this package will be guilty of depriving people of performing Hajj."



It also said that there are funds for Hajj in other countries. The government should have created a Hajj fund earlier before increasing the cost of Hajj package.



Regarding the air fare, the HC bench said that Biman cannot impose the responsibility of crore of taka on Hajj passengers.

There are Hajj funds in Malaysia and Indonesia. Bangladesh and India have less funds. Only Bangabandhu thought about it. After him, nobody thought about it, the HC bench said.



"There is an attempt to do business here," the court said referring to not having the facility to purchase tickets for any other airline other than Saudi and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



Later, the High Court sought to know how the Hajj package was fixed at Tk 6,83,018 for the current season and what is the latest position of the Ministry of Religious Affairs regarding the Hajj package.



The court asked Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud to inform the concerned officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.



Later, the HC bench fixed on Wednesday (today) for next hearing on the petition.



On March 6, a legal notice was sent to the government to revise the Hajj package price for the current year and set it at Tk4 lakh. Advocate Ashraf Uz Zaman, Supreme Court lawyer and chief coordinator of Al-Qur'an Study Centre, sent this notice to the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.



On March 7, the lawyer filed a writ with the HC seeking its directive to reduce the price of the Hajj package for the current season and re-announce the package.



The government has determined the cost of Hajj in the current year under government management at Tk 6,83,018. On the other hand, without sacrifice (qurbani), the minimum cost for Hajj pilgrims under private management is set at Tk 6,72,618 which was Tk 5,22,744 in the previous year. That means an increase of Tk1.5 lakh is seen compared to the previous year.



The holy Hajj will be held on June 27 subject to sighting of the moon.



Advocate Gazi Mohsin, Advocate Ashraf Uz Zaman Khan and Advocate Ahsan Ullah took part in the hearing on behalf of the petition while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud represented the state.



Meanwhile, even after extending the deadline for registration thrice, the government still not getting desired response from intended hajj pilgrims, which apprehended concern among hajj agencies over not fulfilling the quota of sending 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year.



This year, there are 127,000 slots available for Bangladeshis to perform hajj. However, 92,122 devotees have completed the registration process till March 14.



Due to the poor response in registration, the government extended the deadline for registration for the third and final time till March 16.



Leaders of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) and the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) feared due to the slow trend of registration of intended hajis, this year the total quota of 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis may not be fulfilled.



Several officials at the Ashkona Hajj Camp also expressed doubt whether Bangladesh will be able to meet the quota this year due to the high costs of hajj package.



A travel agency owner citing anonymity said that if the country will fail to fulfil the hajj quota this year, it would put a negative impact on our country from next year.



