Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

This year’s Hajj package inhuman: HC

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

A Division bench of the High Court on Tuesday commented that this year's Hajj package is inhuman as it cost is so high.
 
Regarding the air ticket, the HC bench said that there is no facility to purchase tickets of any other airlines except Saudi and Biman Bangladesh Airlines because of ill-motive and attempt to do business and Biman Bangladesh Airlines cannot impose the responsibility of billions of money on Hajj passengers.

The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Muhammad Ali came up with the comments during the hearing on a writ petition filed seeking its directives to reduce the cost of Hajj.

At one stage of hearing the HC bench said that ordinary people who are eligible to perform Hajj would not able to go there due to increasing of so much cost indiscriminately.

Pointing its finger to the Ministry of Religion, the HC bench court said, "It has been an inhuman Hajj package. Those involved in determining this package will be guilty of depriving people of performing Hajj."

It also said that there are funds for Hajj in other countries. The government should have created a Hajj fund earlier before increasing the cost of Hajj package.

Regarding the air fare, the HC bench said that Biman cannot impose the responsibility of crore of taka on Hajj passengers.
There are Hajj funds in Malaysia and Indonesia. Bangladesh and India have less funds. Only Bangabandhu thought about it. After him, nobody thought about it, the HC bench said.

"There is an attempt to do business here," the court said referring to not having the facility to purchase tickets for any other airline other than Saudi and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Later, the High Court sought to know how the Hajj package was fixed at Tk 6,83,018 for the current season and what is the latest position of the Ministry of Religious Affairs regarding the Hajj package.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud to inform the concerned officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Later, the HC bench fixed on Wednesday (today) for next hearing on the petition.

On March 6, a legal notice was sent to the government to revise the Hajj package price for the current year and set it at Tk4 lakh. Advocate Ashraf Uz Zaman, Supreme Court lawyer and chief coordinator of Al-Qur'an Study Centre, sent this notice to the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

On March 7, the lawyer filed a writ with the HC seeking its directive to reduce the price of the Hajj package for the current season and re-announce the package.

The government has determined the cost of Hajj in the current year under government management at Tk 6,83,018. On the other hand, without sacrifice (qurbani), the minimum cost for Hajj pilgrims under private management is set at Tk 6,72,618 which was Tk 5,22,744 in the previous year. That means an increase of Tk1.5 lakh is seen compared to the previous year.

The holy Hajj will be held on June 27 subject to sighting of the moon.

Advocate Gazi Mohsin, Advocate Ashraf Uz Zaman Khan and Advocate Ahsan Ullah  took part in the hearing on behalf of the petition while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud represented the state.

Meanwhile, even after extending the deadline for registration thrice, the government still not getting desired response from intended hajj pilgrims, which apprehended concern among hajj agencies over not fulfilling the quota of sending 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year.

This year, there are 127,000 slots available for Bangladeshis to perform hajj. However, 92,122 devotees have completed the registration process till March 14.

Due to the poor response in registration, the government extended the deadline for registration for the third and final time till March 16.

Leaders of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) and the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) feared due to the slow trend of registration of intended hajis, this year the total quota of 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis may not be fulfilled.

Several officials at the Ashkona Hajj Camp also expressed doubt whether Bangladesh will be able to meet the quota this year due to the high costs of hajj package.

A travel agency owner citing anonymity said that if the country will fail to fulfil the hajj quota this year, it would put a negative impact on our country from next year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Form ward committees to monitor Capital's gas, sewage lines: HC
17 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean shipwreck
No exams or model tests for Class VI, VII students: DSHE
Pakistan police use water cannon in attempt to arrest Imran Khan
Probe body finds a few involved
Hospital doctor, others sued for death of Gulf Air pilot for wrong treatment
This year’s Hajj package inhuman: HC
ADB ready to widening support to BD dev priorities: Asakawa


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft