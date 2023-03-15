Video
Tigers whitewash T20i World Champs England

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh, the 10th ranked T20i side, created history sweeping cleanly defending Champions England in the three-match bilateral series as the Tigers trounced the Three Lions by 16 runs in the 3rd and the last game on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

England won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Bangladesh awarded T20i cap to left arm spinner Tanvir Islam to replace Nasum Ahmed while Afif Hossain was given rest to bring in Shamim Patwari though the last change had no impact on the game. It was the first time for Afif to be dropped from the playing eleven since his debut in 2018, who played 61 matches in a row.

The hosts however, got a brilliant start from their openers as Rony Talukdar and Liton Das jointly added 55 runs, which is the best opening partnership for Bangladesh in the series. Rony got life on 17 runs, added seven more runs before returning to the dugout but Liton had been phenomenal. The hard-hitting had been in run draught for a long time and got a fifty after nine international matches. He piled-up 73 off 57 with 10 boundaries and an over boundary by virtue of a gifted life when he was batting on 51.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is going through his best time with the bat and once again dominated over English bowlers on the way to his unbeaten 47 off 36 with one four and two sixes. He stockpiled 51 runs in the series starter and 46 runs in the following one. The southpaw eventually was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 127.43 strike rated 144 runs.

Bangladesh were on 131 for one after 15 overs, it meant that they were going close to 200 at the end of 20 overs. But they failed to utilized the slog overs and managed to score 27 runs only from the last five overs as the Tigers stopped on 158 for two.

Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid shared the wickets between them equally.

Challenging 159-run target, England lost their opener Phil Salt in the very first over. Debutant Tanvir stroke in his maiden T20i over as Salt departed for a golden duck. But 95-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Josh Buttler were taking the tourist close to the consolidating victory. Nevertheless, the departure of both the set batters in back to back deliveries in the 14th over, changed the scenario of the game.

Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Malan in the first ball of that over when Malan took devastating form with 53 off 47. Mehidy Miraz's direct throw uprooted the wickets to send the skipper Buttler to the dressing room in the following ball when Buttler was batting on 40 off 31.

England after those couple of attacks, couldn't make another comeback as they were able to manage 142 for six from stipulated 20 overs to concede a 16-run defeat.

Taskin Ahmed took two wickets for Bangladesh while Tanvir, Shakib and Mustafiz shared one wicket apiece.
Liton was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.

The Tigers trounced the Three Lions in the series starter on March 9 by six wickets, followed by a four-wicket victory on March 12 and secured the title. Tuesday's win thereby, ensured the first T20i series victory for Bangladesh after 2012. The Tigers whitewashed Ireland that year.


