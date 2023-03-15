SAU is first in the innovation ranking

Sylhet, Mar 14: Sylhet Agricultural University has ranked No. 1 in the innovation ranking, competing with 41 institutions in Bangladesh. The ranking was published recently on the website of the Spain-based Scimago Institution. Besides, among 11 institutions, Sylhet Agricultural University has also won first place in aquatic science.



According to the Public Relations and Publication Office of the University, this ranking has been determined by checking education, research, health, and innovative technology, among a total of 8,433 institutions around the world. In the overall ranking in Bangladesh, Sylhet Agricultural University is in the 5th position.