AL to be responsible if fails to create poll-friendly atmosphere: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "If Awami League government does not create a congenial election atmosphere in the country all responsibility will go to them for any unwanted situation arising before the next general elections."

He said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Tuesday.



In response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment that no dialogue will be held before the next general elections BNP Secretary General said, "We have already rejected the possibility of any dialogue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. People know she does not keep her words."



He said, "We participated in a dialogue under the leadership Dr Kamal Hossain with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the 2018 election."



"In the dialogue, Prime Minister gave promises to ensure level playing field in the elections. She said, police would no longer arrest or harass anyone in ghost cases. But after three days, our candidates were arrested and tortured. Leaders and workers had to stay away from their houses," he added.



"There will be no dialogue with those who arrested and jailed Khaleda Zia on false charges before the 2018 elections," he further said, "In the same case other convicts were granted bail within seven days. Only Khaleda Zia was not granted bail."



In response to a question whether the next elections will be uncertain due to the rejection of dialogue from both parties Fakhrul replied, "Of course, and the next election is not only uncertain, Awami League will be responsible if something worse happens in the next elections.



"We will not make any concessions, the people of this country now have their backs against the wall," said Fakhrul and urged the BNP leaders and activists to go-out, talk to the people, farmers and rickshaw pullers and wage a movement against the government.



Mirza Fakhrul urged the Prime Minister to hand over power to a caretaker government if she is brave and confident to win the next general elections.



He said, "How can they expect that the political parties would participate in the elections under the current government? Today, not only BNP but also all political parties are reluctant to participate in any election. Even, CPB also said they will not go to the elections under this government."



Fakhrul said, "The Prime Minister yesterday said she feels no pressure. This remark proves that she has no responsibility towards the country and its people."



The BNP Secretary General also claimed that the Prime Minister cheated and misled the people and suffers from extreme arrogance.



He said, "People of the country are bearing the burden of the corruption of quick rentals and other electricity production sectors."



