Classes resume in RU after 3 days of disruption due to clashes



Regular academic activities of Rajshahi University (RU) resumed on Tuesday after three days of the clashes between students and local businessmen.



"The environment on the campus has returned to normal. Students have returned to the classroom for exams besides demands of the students have also been accepted," said RU Proctor Prof Asabul Haque.



Meanwhile, four students who were critically injured in clashes have been sent to Dhaka for better treatment on Tuesday morning.



The injured students are Mesbaul Islam Sayem, student of the Department of Persian Language and Literature, Al Amin and Shahrukh Mahmud, students of Law Department and Alimul Saqib, student of Marketing Department of Rajshahi University.



Earlier, Head of the Ophthalmology Department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Dr Yusuf Ali said, "Three students were referred to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital as bullets pierced their eyes."



"We could only take care of their external wounds but not the internal injuries they sustained as such treatment requires advanced arrangements. Hence, they have been referred to Dhaka," he added.



On the other hand, Prof Farid Uddin Khan of the Department of Economics held a sit-in programme on Tuesday from 10:00am to 11:00am at the university's Joha Square to protest the attack on students. Hundreds of students joined the programme in solidarity with him.



Prof Farid Uddin blamed the negligence of the university authority for the heinous attack on students.

He said locals and police entered the campus and attacked the students who were inside the university's Binodpur gate when the police attacked them.



"Many students are admitted to the hospital. In this situation, there is no question of going back to regular academic activities. I am observing this peaceful programme by boycotting classes," he added.



Meanwhile, a case has also been filed with the Railway Police Station against 200 to 300 unidentified people for blocking the railway line and destroying government property. Besides, the university authority filed a case against 500 unidentified people for injuring more than 200 students of RU.



Last Saturday, an altercation with a student of the university over bus fare led to a clash with local shopkeepers. The incident took place in the Binodpur Gate area of the university.



