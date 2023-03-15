5 clinic managers awarded for contribution to health sector

Experts say women work side by side with men but now women have also proved to have contributed in a bigger manner in all the sectors not only in the health care sector.



They said to celebrate the astonishing contribution of women leaders in the Bangladeshi Health sector, USAID's AUHC activity and Surjer Hashi Network (SHN) jointly organized a panel discussion to celebrate female champions in the health sector and discuss the healthcare sector's contribution to empowering women in Bangladesh. The panel discussion took place in the BallRoom of The Amari Hotel on Tuesday. Some female leaders who have made significant contributions to the healthcare sector were present at the discussion.



Shaila Purvin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Surjer Hashi Network, Parvez Mohammad Asheque, Chief of Party, USAID AUHC project, the facilitator of the panel discussion, Prof Rubina Hamid, Chairperson of the SHN Board of Directors, Dr Farhana Akhter, Project Management Specialist (Maternal and Newborn Health) USAID/Office of Population, Health and Nutrition, Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO, Sajida Foundation, Rubaba Dowla, CEO Pulse digital healthcare, MD & CEO - Oracle Bangladesh along with other USAID representatives, prominent guests from the development, humanitarian, and donor organizations private foundations, start-ups, and SHN staffs were present at the discussion.



