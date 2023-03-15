Don’t panic, buy less Ramadan items at a time: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the people could not survive if not cost-effective in the current market conditions. He advised the consumers to buy products slowly and not to panic and not to purchase too many essential commodities at once from the market during the upcoming Ramadan.



The minister said these at a press conference organized at Kawran Bazar's TCB Bhaban on the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day on Tuesday.



He said, "It is true that the prices of products have increased in the world market, it is also true that buyers are also finding it difficult to buy products. That is why you can hear the cries of buyers in the market on weekends."



Regarding the market control, the Commerce Minister said, "The market surveillance campaign will continue throughout the fasting month. We have to handle the whole market system with less manpower. There is no denying that there are limitations.



But the supervision of the Ministry will continue to ensure that no one can stockpile products and raise prices during month of fasting."



But, in response to the question why raids are being conducted only in the retail market, Tipu Munshi said, "We conduct raids everywhere. The operation is also conducted in big markets like Khatunganj and Shyambazar."



Commenting that both retail and wholesale traders are responsible for the increase in the prices of daily commodities in the market, the Commerce Minister said, "One cannot be blamed alone. At the root of this is the problem of the mentality of traders. The Prime Minister also said that businessmen should behave in moderation during the month of Ramadan."



Commerce Minister said, "There is more supply of goods than what is needed during Ramadan. So it is being asked to keep product prices stable during Ramadan. We'll see if anyone is stocking up somewhere."



He said, "If someone is caught with such hoarding, he will be punished."



Tipu Munshi said to the reporters, "Our supply is fine. You will see if anyone is hoarding somewhere on the occasion of Ramadan. I want your help in this regard. Everything is with us including the police. Still you are the most aware. It's often easier for us to work when you have a piece of news. You need direct support in that regard."



Regarding the increase in prices before fasting, the Commerce Minister said, "No one can be single-handedly responsible for the increase in prices. Our mindset needs to change. Everyone should be moderate during the month of fasting. When the price of the product increases, it increases by leaps and bounds. But it takes time to decrease."



