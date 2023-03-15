Video
Sheema Oxygen Plant Blast Probe report submitted

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 14: The investigation committee formed by the Chattogram district administration submitted its report on Sheema Oxygen Plant blast to the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram on Tuesday.

According to administration sources, Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hasan, chief of the probe committee, submitted the report to Abul Bashar Md Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram at around 3:30pm.

The committee proposed nine significant recommendations to avert such accident in the factory. Massive irregularities of the factory administration were found in the investigation.

DC Fakhruzzaman told the Daily Observer, "The report will be forwarded to the Cabinet Secretary today. Once it is approved, the panel's findings will be shared with the media."

Meanwhile, the Sheema plant produced oxygen for industrial use. On March 4, a horrific blast tore through the facility, leaving at least seven people dead and around 50 others injured.

In the wake of the incident, a seven-member probe committee was formed with a mandate of submitting its findings within five days. Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hasan headed the committee.

Prior to visiting the site, Magistrate Rakib had said an 'air separation column' in the plant may have caused the blast.
Following the explosion, it was reported that the factory was run by two diploma engineers and a supervisor from a liberal arts background.

The owners claimed the company was compliant with all rules and regulations, but government authorities said they found irregularities at the plant during previous visits. The factory did not have the necessary environmental clearance, fire safety plan, or boiler licence.

The Sheema Oxygen Plant halted operations after the blast. The owners agreed to pay Tk 10 lakh each in compensation to the families of those who died in the explosion.

Also, two workers who lost their legs and eyes would receive Tk 500,000 each in compensation. Other injured workers would get Tk 200,000 each to cover their medical expenses.

The injured will continue to get their salaries and other allowances until they return to work.

Sheema Oxygen authority assured that the affected workers would retain their jobs. Also, jobs at the factory would be available to family members of the dead workers.

Meanwhile, a case was filed on March 7 against 16 people including three managing directors of Sheema Oxygen Plant in connection with the deaths of seven employees of the plant in a massive fire in Chattogram district's Sitakunda upazila on March 4.

Rokeya Begum, widow of victim Abdul Quader, filed the case against the 16 people with Sitakunda Model Police Station around 11:30pm.

The accused include three MDs of the oxygen plant - Mamun Uddin, Parvez Uddin Santu and Ashraf Uddin Baffi - and Manager Abdul Aleem, plant operator in-charge Samsuzzaman Shikdar, plant operators Khurshid Alam and Selim Jahan, among others.
According to the case statement, victim Quader, who worked at the oxygen plant for around 13 years, died due to "negligence and irresponsibility" of the accused, including the owners.

At least seven people died in the fire that erupted from an explosion in Seema Oxygen Plant in the Keshabpur industrial hub of Sikakunda while over 50 people sustained burn injuries in the devastating fire.

Meanwhile, the Investigators in preliminary inquiry found that the blast at Sema oxygen plant in Sitakunda might have originated in its air separation unit.

Directorate of Explosives believes that the deadly blast occurred in air separation column at Sheema Oxygen Plant under Sitkakunda upazila.  The investigation team of the district administration also feels that the explosion may have occurred from the air separation column.  The fire service says that the fire did not cause the explosion, the explosion caused by the fire.


