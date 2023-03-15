Video
Anti-terror OperationIn Atiya Mahal

Verdict on April 5

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

Sylhet, Mar 14: Arguments in the case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act in connection with the anti-terrorist operation in Atiya Mahal in the Shibbari area of South Surma Upazila of Sylhet have been completed. The court has fixed April 5 as the day to announce the verdict of the case.

This order was given by Judge Muhammad Nurul Amin Biplab of the Sylhet Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal on Tuesday. The defense lawyers presented their arguments along with the state side on that day.

The court's special public prosecutor Muminur Rahman confirmed the order and said that the date of the presentation of arguments was fixed today (Tuesday) after the hearing on February 27. After presenting the arguments, the court fixed the date of judgment. The verdict in the case will be announced on April 5. A total of 21 out of 33 witnesses testified in the case. He also claimed that they have been able to properly present evidence against the accused persons from the state side.


