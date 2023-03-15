Video
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023
City News

Khulna court asks police to file rape case against ex-VC, Registrar of KAU

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent


A Khulna court yesterday ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonadanga Police Station to file a rape case against former vice-chancellor (VC) and Registrar of Khulna Agriculture University (KAU).

Abdus Salam, Judge of the Women and Children Oppression Control Tribunal of Khulna, handed down the order today after hearing a petition, Advocate Farid Ahmed, Special Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed this afternoon.

Earlier, the complainant, (a woman store keeper of the university) submitted the petition before the court against ex-VC Shahedur Rahman and incumbent Registrar Khandokar Mazharul Anwar Shajahan of the university.

The judge ordered the Sonadanga OC to take the complaint as a rape case after the hearing.

Quoting the FIR, the PP Advocate Farid told that ex-VC Shahedur Rahman who used to live on the fifth floor of the university building in the city as his family members were in Mymensing.

The complainant used to supply cooked food to the VC's residence every day since he joined the university. The former VC proposed her to maintain illicit sexual relations in different times.

The victim informed it to the registrar saying that she will not supply food in future. After getting assuring from registrar that VC would not do such type of activities in future, the victim resumed regular food supply to the VC.

On December 16, 2021, the VC raped the victim with the cooperation of the registrar, complainant alleged in the petition, saying that both the VC and the Registrar threatened her for dire consequences, saying that she will be fired from the university job if she disclose the matter to anybody.

Besides, they often provoked her to get divorce from her husband and at last she was compelled to do it, the petitioner narrated in the FIR.

Later, the VC used to rape her by promising that he will marry her and socially introduced her as his wife.


