Ex-AL MP Arzu gets conditional bail in rape case

A Dhaka tribunal on Monday granted conditional bail to former Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-2 Khandokar Azizul Haque Arzu in a rape case.



Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 of Dhaka passed the bail order as the accused Arzu acknowledged the baby's parenthood and agreed to take the responsibility of the child and to fresh marriage to the girl.



His lawyer Advocate DM Saiful Islam confirmed the news to the daily Observer.



On February 22 the former MP Arzu, was sent to jail by tribunal the rape case filed by a trainee lawyer.

The ex-MP Arzu surrendered before the tribunal and sought bail in the rape case.



After hearing on the bail petition, Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of the Tribunal turned down the bail prayer and ordered to send him to jail. On January 16 the same Tribunal issued warrant of arrest against Azizul Haque Arzu, after taking the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) report into cognizance.



The case statement is that a trainee lawyer filed the case with the tribunal on April 19 last year. The accused, Arzu, married the complainant on December 10 in 2003 hiding his real identity.



