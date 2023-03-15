Bangabandhu Campus, Memorial Library launched at Mirpur

The Palli Daridra Bimochan Foundation (PDBF), a state-owned micro-credit authority of the country, on Tuesday launched Bangabandhu Campus, Bangabandhu Memorial Library and Archive in its Mirpur Duaripara office.



State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee inaugurated the campus and library at a function held in the PDBF Bhaban with its Managing Director Muhammad Moududur Rashid Safdar.



Among others senior officials of the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division and PDBF attended the programme, according to a press release.



