Wednesday, 15 March, 2023
World’s longest Pi value written on streets of DU

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) Applied Mathematics Department, has written the world's longest (in length) Pi value across various roads of the university campus on Monday.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme as the Chief Guest in front of the Mathematics Building. Marking the International Mathematics Day, the event was organised and convened by Applied Mathematics Department Chairman Prof Md Showkat Ali. In the programme, Science Faculty Dean Md Abdus Samad, President of Bangladesh Women's Mathematics Olympiad Committee Prof Chandranath Poddar and Chairman of Mathematics Department Md Shahidul Islam were present, among others.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the concerned for organising this programme with the aim of creating a world record through an innovative and creative approach. He expressed hope that the longest writing of the value of Pi by the teachers and students of the university will be included in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Vice-Chancellor also said that the use of mathematics should be spread among all to achieve sustainable development goals and build an inclusive society.

The value of Pi has been written on the campus road adjacent to Mathematics Building, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall, Fuller Road, Smriti Chirantan Chhattar, TSC and Kazi Motahar Hossain Bhavan for about 3.14km.


