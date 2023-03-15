Recommendations to make Queen Market usable



A Technical Committee of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha's (RAJUK) on Monday submitted five recommendations to make usable the seven-storied Queen Sanitary Market at Siddiqbazar in Old Dhaka, damaged by explosion.



The committee submitted the recommendations to Rajuk's Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah, Major (retd.) Samsuddin Ahmad Chowdhury, convener of technical committee and member of Rajuk, told reporters.



On Tuesday, a terrible explosion damaged the seven-storied Queen Market killing at least 24 people and leaving many others injured.



Rajuk formed a six-member technical committee to assess the Queen Market Building.



According to the technical committee's report, "The building owner has to engage a third party for 'detailed engineering assessment' of the building within the next 45 days. After getting the report we will be able to confirm about the exact extent of the damage to the building and in what way it can be repaired."



According to the recommendation of the committee, the building cannot be used without strengthening. The owner of the building has to make an agreement with a third party to complete these works within 180 days.



