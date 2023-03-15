Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two major parties patronise sectarianism for political gains: HRFB

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent


"Two major political parties patronise religious sectarianism in the country for their political benefits," speakers said at a press conference of Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) at National Press Club on Monday.  
 
HRFB called the press conference in protest against the recent attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh.

Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Steps Towards Development Ranjan Karmakar, Md Nur Khan, a director of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and Barrister Sara Hossain, Executive Director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) spoke at the news conference, among others.      

Iftekharuzzaman said, "Though the authorities were informed by the Ahmadia community about the tension over its Jalsha, no preventive measures were taken. That is why we can say that this was not an isolated incident, it was preplanned."

"It's not new that such communal conflicts are happening continuously to other minorities. That is why the existence of the minorities is under threat today," he added. He said, "Communal attacks are happening due to political and administrative favoritism."

He said, "For a long time, political parties, especially, the two big parties patronised fanatics and extremists for their short-term gains. And in the process they are creating communal Frankenstein."

In a written statement, ASK Coordinator Tamanna Haque Riti said, "According to newspaper reports, research and field level observation it is clear that this was a pre-planned and organised attack against the Ahmadiyya community. But local administration and law enforcement agencies did not take proper measures to prevent this attack."

She strongly protested against the attack and on behalf of ASK demanded identifying the miscreants,  taking speedy legal action against them, scrutinising  the role of law enforcement agencies and providing  proper compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD reports 9 more Covid cases
Khulna court asks police to file rape case against ex-VC, Registrar of KAU
Ex-AL MP Arzu gets conditional bail in rape case
Bangabandhu Campus, Memorial Library launched at Mirpur
World’s longest Pi value written on streets of DU
Recommendations to make Queen Market usable
Two major parties patronise sectarianism for political gains: HRFB
Public medical college admission starts Mar 27


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft