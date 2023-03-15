Two major parties patronise sectarianism for political gains: HRFB



"Two major political parties patronise religious sectarianism in the country for their political benefits," speakers said at a press conference of Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) at National Press Club on Monday.



HRFB called the press conference in protest against the recent attack on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh.



Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Steps Towards Development Ranjan Karmakar, Md Nur Khan, a director of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and Barrister Sara Hossain, Executive Director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) spoke at the news conference, among others.



Iftekharuzzaman said, "Though the authorities were informed by the Ahmadia community about the tension over its Jalsha, no preventive measures were taken. That is why we can say that this was not an isolated incident, it was preplanned."



"It's not new that such communal conflicts are happening continuously to other minorities. That is why the existence of the minorities is under threat today," he added. He said, "Communal attacks are happening due to political and administrative favoritism."



He said, "For a long time, political parties, especially, the two big parties patronised fanatics and extremists for their short-term gains. And in the process they are creating communal Frankenstein."



In a written statement, ASK Coordinator Tamanna Haque Riti said, "According to newspaper reports, research and field level observation it is clear that this was a pre-planned and organised attack against the Ahmadiyya community. But local administration and law enforcement agencies did not take proper measures to prevent this attack."



She strongly protested against the attack and on behalf of ASK demanded identifying the miscreants, taking speedy legal action against them, scrutinising the role of law enforcement agencies and providing proper compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.



