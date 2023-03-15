Public medical college admission starts Mar 27



The students selected for the first year MBBS admission in Government Medical College from the academic year 2022-23, will begin on March 27 and will continue till April 6.



The director of the health education department (Acting) Dr Majtahid Muhammad Hossain of the Ministry of Medical Education was informed in the notification on Sunday.



According to the notification, as per the policy made by Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, total Selected 4350 candidates will be initially selected for admission to 37 government medical colleges based on the score obtained by adding the marks obtained from the written examination and the marks obtained from the GPA obtained in the SSC/equivalent and HSC/equivalent examinations according to merit and preference.



The admission process will be completed during the office hours of the selected students in government medical colleges from March 27 to April 6.



The local admission committee constituted by the principal of the concerned medical college will verify all the original certificates provided by the selected aspirants and the medical board will conduct the medical examination of the students prior to admission on the basis of which eligible candidates will be provisionally admitted. Instructions regarding admission to private medical colleges will be informed later.



