Wednesday, 15 March, 2023
Home Editorial

Garbage in cities

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023

Dear Sir

Apart from a number of values lost by our nation, cleanliness has been dead and buried the longest. In the capital Dhaka, I cannot but feel a sense of shame when I see garbage on both sides of the road.

Although I, as an individual, may stop children picking and eating from the garbage, but the problem is far bigger for a few individuals to handle. The inaction of government bodies has made Dhaka one of the most polluted cities in the world. It is directly affecting the health of those around the garbage-filled streets.

The Dhaka city corporations should take long-term, sustained measures to make the city clean, beautiful and livable again.

Mahmudul Hasan
Mohammadpur, Dhaka


