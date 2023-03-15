FF's bill waiver move trapped in official apathy

T he report on official negligence to implement government decision of allowing freedom fighters with bill waiver facilities is not only frustrating, but also raises the question on the magnitude of our bureaucratic unprofessionalism.



According to the report, following the President's endorsement Liberation War Affairs Secretary issued a gazette on December 31, 2022 allowing families of the country's gallantry award recipient freedom fighters, war-wounded freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters with gas, electricity and water bills waiver including exemption of holding taxes of the city corporations and municipalities. Subsequently, the copy of the gazette was sent to all government, semi-government and autonomous authorities concerned following the directives of Prime Minister in January this year.



Sadly enough, after the issuing of the gazette two months have elapsed, freedom fighters or their family members have hardly benefitted from this bill waivers because of alleged loitering by a group of officials of Dhaka Power Distribution Company-DPDC, Dhaka Electric Supply Company-DESCO, and Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority -WASA. Moreover, the reported defiance of the DPDC MD in disobeying the government directive has highlighted the level of administrative unaccountability continuing without any fear of consequences.



It also speaks volumes how the Prime Minister's repeated call for public servants to devote themselves to the welfare of people falls in deaf ears.



Reasonably enough, such defiant attitude shown by a group of public servants would only send a wrong message to the society about the government's state-run machineries.



However, this is not the first time that a government directive has been flouted by the authority concerned. This is also a painful reminder of how corruption and arbitrariness stood in the way of timely execution of government directives in various projects leading only to time and cost overruns. We don't know whether playing ducks and drakes with government money has worked in this regard.



Freedom fighters are the golden generation of our country. The country became independent for their supreme sacrifice. That said - the state is bound by a moral obligation to offer the best of treatments to them. Hence, being apathetic towards the service of freedom fighters is equivalent of defying the liberation war too.



So far all of the steps taken by the present government to support and sponsor freedom fighters should have been materialised since, only proper implementation of these steps can repay the nation's debt to them.



In conclusion, all public servants drawing salaries and perks from tax-payers hard-earned money should render services guided by a strong sense of accountability and patriotism.



Concurrently, it is time to redouble efforts, so to ensure an accountability mechanism that will always remind public servants on their accountability, and also how to take ownership of their services and performance.

