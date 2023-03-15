Video
Future of education in Bangladesh - Where are we heading?

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Radia Tamim; Sameeo Sheesh

H onorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that her government will turn the country into "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041. She also said the Government has fixed four bases -smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society- to make the country "Smart Bangladesh". To build Smart citizens our first priority should be Education. Nowadays the term "Future Education" has become popular in the education sector. But what is Future education? To understand that term we have to first know about the KWL chart (KNOW.WANT TO KNOW.LEARNED). This chart starts students thinking about what they know about a topic, what they want to know, and what they have learned in the end.

Future education will be highly tech dependent. It should be noted, it is not only the use of some gadgets, but also it would have an influential impact on culture and behaviour of the learners. So, the teachers have to be technically, mentally and culturally prepared for this. The teacher training program must focus on the development of communication skills between teacher and student. The teachers have to be acquainted with the use of different signs (thumbs up-down, emoji and so on). Also, teachers have to put effort on quick response and reply feedback to the learners, considering that due to the technological advancement in many occasions learners would be a little bit impatient and expect to have prompt response. Again, the teaching learning process should not be entirely dependent on virtual communication, there should be some room for physical interaction, so that one can directly express their emotions and have attachment with other people and with surrounding nature.

Nonetheless, technology is important and this would speed up the pace of learning, for an enlightened human being everyone irrespective of their specialization should have the habit to read literature and some fundamental philosophical texts. Literature plays a vital role to explore the breadth and depth of human experience and emotions, and also help one to improve the language competencies. Philosophy is a powerful tool to understand the different meanings of life, ethics, and societies. Both of them can help people to develop empathy for others, and offer insights about life, society, heritage and others. To cope up with stress, trouble and other complexities of future life ( it would increase overtime), the readings of literature and philosophy can help one to remain peaceful, calm and tranquil, which would be an uttermost need for the future learners.

Different organizations are now thinking to redesign the future education system, some seminars, workshops, conferences are being organized. For example, International Development Institute and Association of Private School and Teachers of Nepal organized an International workshop on School of Future and Future Learning in March 7, 2023 at Kathmandu, where Mr. Sakil Malik, CEO of Global Center for Innovation and Learning (GCFL), USA has shared his thoughts about Future Learning. He said we the teachers and parents have to realize what our children want and what they need.

After the pandemic many children become addicted to screen and become unsocial. They do not want to share their thoughts and need to others, this is a global phenomenon. According to Mr, Sakil, to overcome this crisis school is the only place where students and teachers can communicate and share their problems and needs. So, now is the time to re-think our concept of school education and be more focused on what they want to know and what they have learned in the end.

Radia Tamim is Executive Director, Innovation Influence Impact and Sameeo Sheesh is a Senior Research Fellow, CARASS, Dhaka University


