

Saudi diplomats' arrest smacks of a strong nexus in visa trading



Suffice to say misfortune lurks in every step for Bangladeshi workers who intend to go abroad for a better quality of life not only for themselves but also bettering the country's financial condition too. Even after lots of hassles and loss of money once they arrive in their destination countries, pitfalls are enormous and sometimes heart wrenching incidents are heard when we see many die either in boat or ship capsizes at the Mediterranean Sea in their attempt to reach any Western countries. Many lose their lives under intolerable repression and physical tortures mostly meted out to female workers by their employers.



Bangladesh government only pays lip service to expatriate workers with a heap of praise describing them as "golden boys" who are figuratively said to be laying golden eggs. In reality, they send millions of dollars to shore up our depleting foreign reserves. But, sadly, little has been done until today for evolving a fair, transparent and exploitation-free recruitment system which has now become very essential to increasing the volume of remittances from an estimated 13 million Bangladeshis working across the world.



Instead, these job seekers have been caught off guard by the new kinds of swindling and syndication. The latest one is Saudi diplomats' complicity in illegal visa trading in order to mint money. Already two former embassy officials in Dhaka-- Abdullah Falah Mudhi Al-Shammari, head of the Consular Section and his deputy Khaled Nasser Ayed Al-Qahtani, have been detained along with two other Saudi Arabian interior ministry officials, eight Bangladeshi residents and visitors and a Palestinian investor for their connivance with each other in the entire process of visa trading.



Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority has confirmed that the arrestees have confessed to illegal visa trading and the said two Saudi embassy officials in Dhaka admitted to receiving SR54 million (Tk1,512 million) in exchange for finalizing the issuances of work visas for Bangladeshi workers.



Saudi Arabia is the largest importer of Bangladeshi work force with hundreds of thousands of workers being deployed every year in the largest Gulf country. These workers first fall prey to local 'brokers' who usually represent recruiting agencies. Once 'preys' are caught then in the process comes other nuisances from government agencies for obtaining police verification, permission from manpower bureau, medical test etc. and in every step, job seekers have been victimized. Altogether, a migrant has to spend between Tk300,000 and Tk400,000 to find an employment in any Middle Eastern countries.



After all these woes and miseries, once they reach their destinations they find themselves like fish out of water. In many cases, they fall victim to "Kafalat" system (sponsorship) under which they have to work for others rather than their employers and have to pay a good amount of money every month ranging from Saudi Riyal 500 (around Tk15,000) to Riyal 600 (approx. Tk17,000) to the employers. Interestingly, here employees pay the employers.



Sometimes, female workers' suffering knows no bounds. Their torture and physical harassment are laid bare in media every now and then. This kind of treatment to both male and female workers has been fairly common in the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia.



As a result, remittances from Saudi Arabia have been proportionately very low on par with other countries. For instance, according to recent statistics, Bangladesh received $967 million for the three month period of October-December in 2022 from the US where around five lakh Bangladeshi migrants live and work, whereas during the same period, Dhaka earned $910 million from Saudi Arabia from the deployment of nearly 3 million workers.



Another example is like Bangladesh earns an annual average of $22 billion as remittances from its big deployment of an estimated 13 million workers in around 140 countries. On the other hand, 3.3 million Filipino migrants who are being deployed in a foreign country with little or no migration expenses fetch over $36 billion a year.



There are various reasons why Bangladeshis are being paid less abroad. The first and foremost one is our government's failure to negotiate intended migrants' perks and salaries before their departure with its counterparts. Another reason is Bangladesh generally sends unskilled workers such as maids, drivers and laborers in bulks. As per statistics from the Expatriates' Welfare Ministry, unskilled workers migrating overseas rose to above 80% last year from around 70% two years before.



Syndication is another jinx hanging over Bangladeshis looking for jobs in Malaysia. In 2018, Kuala Lumpur put a moratorium on recruitment of Bangladeshis alleging high migration cost and slow pace of recruitment process because of 25-company syndication. Then a government-to-government (G2G) system was put in place but that ceased to exist shortly. And then again it was found that the said syndication was behind the Malaysian ban on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers through G2G system.



Nowadays, a worker has to pay around Tk350,000 to Tk400,000 as migration cost to the syndicated agencies for employment in Malaysia though Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Bin Ismail during his recent visit to Dhaka gave details for the migration cost of a Bangladeshi worker. It could be like Tk8,000 altogether including Tk500 for immigration charge, Tk2,400 for biometric samples, Tk2,400 for agent fees and Tk2,400 for health screening.



It is unfortunate that even though Bangladesh started sending its manpower overseas since 1960s that picked up massively in 1980s during the oil boom era in the Gulf region, the country has not been able until today to introduce an effective migration system and governance that has deprived the country of its expected earnings from the large volume of manpower exports.



With the abatement of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought back renewed economic activities in the destination countries a surge in export of Bangladeshi work force is apparent. And to take advantage of this upward trajectory of manpower export, Dhaka needs to eliminate all kinds of syndication or intermediaries and to introduce G2G systems again for the deployment of workers abroad at a low migration cost.



The writer is a senior journalist

