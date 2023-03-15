World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) is held annually on March 15 worldwide. The event was first held in 1983, on the anniversary of a speech given by then-US President John F. Kennedy on March 15, 1962. In that speech, he talked about four fundamental consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, and the right to be heard.



Consumer movements worldwide started to grow after the recognition of the fundamental rights of consumers outlined by US President John F. Kennedy. Concerns about the safety and quality of products, as well as problems with consumer education and information, fueled these movements. As consumer rights movements grew, people became more aware of the need for international cooperation to protect consumer rights.



In 1985, the United Nations passed the Guidelines for Consumer Protection, which set up a national and international plan to protect consumer rights. The rules explain how to run a business fairly, ensure safe products, and educate and inform consumers.



The observance of World Consumer Rights Day is essential to promote consumer rights and protections. By raising awareness, advocating for policies, and promoting international cooperation, WCRD can empower consumers and promote a fair and transparent marketplace. It serves as a reminder that protecting consumer rights is crucial for the well-being of individuals, businesses, and society. It has given consumers a place to talk about their problems. And it has given governments and businesses a chance to address them as well.



Since then, WCRD has become an event that many countries celebrate yearly. Every year, WCRD has a different theme that focuses on different issues and ways to protect consumers, such as food safety, digital rights, fair financial services, and the environment.



The theme for this year is "empowering consumers through clean energy transitions", which shows how important it is to use renewable energy sources to protect both people and the environment. Clean energy comes from renewable sources and doesn't produce much or any greenhouse gas. Solar, wind, water, and geothermal energy are all types of renewable energy. As people learn more about how fossil fuels hurt the environment, renewable energy sources are becoming increasingly popular.



Consumers can get a lot out of clean energy. Renewable energy sources are cheaper than traditional energy sources like coal and oil, which can be used repeatedly. These make us less dependent on oil from other countries and help us become energy independent.



People are becoming more aware of how their actions affect the environment and are looking for products and services that are good for the environment. They also know more about the health risks of fossil fuel emissions, like breathing problems and higher cancer risks.



Governments worldwide are also realizing how vital clean energy is and are making rules and policies to encourage people to use it. These policies include tax breaks, subsidies, and requirements for producing renewable energy. Several consumer protection laws in many countries ensure people get safe, reliable, and affordable energy.



Bangladesh's transition to clean energy could give consumers more power in many ways. By encouraging clean energy, consumers can have more energy security, pay less for energy, and make the environment cleaner.



In the past few years, the price of clean energy technologies like solar panels and wind turbines has decreased. As a result, clean energy can be a cheaper alternative to traditional fossil fuels for people to use. This is very important for low-income people who may have trouble paying high energy bills.



The switch to clean energy can also make it easier for people in rural and remote areas to get energy. Many of these places lack reliable access to electricity and have to use expensive and dirty diesel generators instead. Clean energy technologies, like solar panels, can give these places a reliable and cheap way to get electricity.



The renewable energy sector needs skilled workers and engineers to design, build, and care for clean energy infrastructure. This can give people in Bangladesh a chance to work and help the economy grow.



When traditional fossil fuels are used to make energy, they pollute the air and cause health problems like respiratory diseases. By switching to clean energy, consumers can enjoy better air quality and healthier lives.



Bangladesh is already dealing with some of the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and more natural disasters. By shifting to clean energy, consumers can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lessen the effects of climate change.



To get these benefits, it is essential to prioritize investing in clean energy infrastructure and technology and ensure people know what clean energy can do for them. Bangladesh can have a sustainable and clean energy future if consumers, the government, and businesses work together.



Bangladesh is on a course to graduate from the least developed country status in 2026 and become a developed country in 2041. The volatility of the fuel prices and large subsidies may diminish the competitiveness of Bangladesh's energy market. Within this context, low-cost renewable energy could offer significant benefits to ensure energy security in Bangladesh.



The transition towards clean energy sources is a must to ensure the energy security of Bangladesh. So, from Bangladesh's energy security perspective, "empowering consumers through clean energy transitions," as the theme of this year's World Consumers Rights day, is very significant and pertinent. The transition towards clean energy will accelerate keeping reliable and affordable access to energy.



Therefore, it is time for consumers to raise their voices, demanding an early shift towards renewable energy sources to ensure energy security.



Md Khalilur Rahman Sajal, Executive Director, Voluntary Consumers Training and Awareness Society (VOCTA)

