

Invasion in the dead of night



According to them, the US would not allow Iraq to possess enormous Kuwaiti oil reserves in addition to its (Iraq's) already vast oil resources. Besides, the US wants to destroy the formidable Iraqi chemical weapons industry. The need for eradication of outrageous dictatorship in Iraq and the necessity of democratisation of the Iraqi society urge the big powers to go for the use of force in that country. These analysts believe that the US would certainly go for a war to effectively curb the Iraqi desire for a regional superpower status and ensure Israeli military supremacy in the region. They say Israel will certainly fight, independently of the multinational forces, once the war breaks out, in connivance of the US desire that it remain out.



This latter group of analysts, however, disagrees among themselves on the timing of the war. Some are of the opinion that the war is imminent and that October will not pass without war; and the arguments they adduce are many: A delayed war will give Saddam Hussein the much-needed time to consolidate his annexation of Kuwait and enable him to strengthen further his defence. Any delay will enable Saddam to settle Iraqis in Kuwait and hence exterminate the Kuwaiti nationhood. The deployment of the multinational forces is, in fact, complete and there is no good reason why they should sit ready for an indefinite period. The cost-bearers of this massive deployment, namely Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, not to speak of others like Japan, will desire a quick action. Nobody wants to pay for inactivity, the analysts argue. The countries affected by the crisis and the all-out economic blockade against Iraq also desire a quick end of the crisis.



Then again, pressure has already started building within the Gulf societies against long presence of the US troops in the region, as this might, they fear, adversely affect their societies and social values and even be a security threat in itself. The Helsinki summit of the superpowers has firmly established the Soviet Union on the US side and helped them take a common and unified approach to the Gulf crisis. Any delay now might weaken the alliance through unforeseen developments. The Soviet Union (though a US-ally in the crisis in question) and Iran consider a long US presence in the region against their interests. A protracted deadlock in the region might also cause an unmanageable rise in oil-prices, which might prove disastrous to the developing countries. The all-out economic blockade might make Iraq desperate; and impel her to strike at any moment. If the multinational forces want to strike pre-emptively, they cannot afford a long wait. Any delay might put the pre-emption in Saddam's hands. Iraq's very recent use of abusive language and tactless threats are but signs of rapidly growing desperation. Hence, the US does not have much scope for a long-delayed military action.



While the other analysts of this second group consider the war inevitable, they think it is still remote in time. Their arguments are also no less strong: they believe that the safety of the western hostages held by Iraq being a matter of primary concern for the Americans, the British and the French, their countries will surely allow more time to elapse for a possible release of the hostages by a relenting Saddam. The US might still be trying to topple Saddam and his government by provoking a coup d'etat or revolt.



Hence is the need for delaying the war. The multinational forces are also required under the UN charter to exhaust all possibilities of a peaceful solution as a war always takes a toll of innocent humanity and causes widespread destruction. The economic blockade now in force should be tested well as a bloodless means of resolving the crisis before military action is chosen. These analysts maintain that the US is yet to take sufficient protective measures for their troops against chemical weapons. They say the war would be delayed until the Soviets withdraw all their military advisers from Baghdad. They also observe that the military buildup by the US and its allies is still incomplete in the Mediterranean and in Turkey; and that more ground forces, and aircraft, and one more aircraft-carrier are to arrive in the Gulf before the war is triggered off. They believe the US is also trying to win Iranian support for their action against Iraq. Iran is still against the military buildup in the region and has, in fact, urged believers (Muslims) to wage a 'Jihad' (Holy war) against the United States. And finally, these analysts believe that the US is yet to complete the preparation for a most effective war-strategy and of a location-chart of the key-installations in Iraq.



Careful and objective consideration of all the above arguments points to an almost certain war. While it does not seem pressingly imminent, it cannot probably be remote either. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the war might erupt any moment, for the tension is escalating. The economic blockade has been extended further to include air-blockade that has been passed by the UNSC on 25 September. Both sides are menacingly facing each other largely prepared for a terrible war. Any imprudent provocation or incautious handling of the situation by either side might have the potential to spark off a devastating war.



While the country is inexorably drifting to a war, life in Baghdad appears quite normal and largely tension-free to this day (28 September 1990). One might discover here a fool's paradise that the Saddam regime has so painstakingly built over the years.



Baghdad, Iraq28 September 1990



