First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:10 AM  Count : 174
Observer Online Desk

A light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and the regions of Cumilla, Jashore and Kushtia in the next 24 hours from 6:00pm on Wednesday.

Md Shahinur Alam, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told UNB on Tuesday night.

A nor'wester is also likely to lash parts of Bangladesh with the speed of 60 to 80 kilometer per hour within the time, the meteorologist said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, he said.

On the other hand, the Agriculture Ministry in a media release said the light to moderate rain is likely to occur in all districts from March 17- 22.

In the release Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) provided some instructions for farmers.

The instructions includes refraining from using sewerage, fertilizers and insecticides during the period, harvesting the ripped crops soon and reserving in dry spaces among others.

After the gusty rain, the farmers are asked to use fertilizers and insecticides as per the instructions.

A heatwave is sweeping over the parts of the country for the last a few days.

Nor'wester or the Kalbaishakhi occurs in India and Bangladesh, often with violent hurricane-speed winds and the pre-monsoon nor'wester is caused by heavy convection for excessive heat.

Another danger that has come to the fore in recent years is lightning accompanying the nor'westers, that have taken scores of lives in recent years. In 2016, 42 people were killed in a single day of nor'westers across the country.

END/SZA


