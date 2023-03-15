Five people murdered in 5 districts

Five people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Narayanganj, Gazipur, Cox's Bazar, Satkhira and Manikganj, in three days.



NARAYANGANJ: A young man was allegedly hacked to death by muggers in Fatulla Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 26, hailed from Sunamganj District. He lived in a rented house with his family in Panchabati area of Fatulla Upazila in Narayanganj.



It was known that Sumon was going to his work early in the morning. At that time, on the street of Narsingpur, some muggers forcefully tried to grab Sumon's mobile phone and money. When Sumon resisted, they hacked Sumon's chest and other parts of the body with sharp weapons and ran away.



Being informed, Sumon's colleagues along with his wife Asma Akter rushed to the spot and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In-charge Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.



GAZIPUR: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by robbers in a house at Salna Mollah in the city early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Mahius Sunan Chowdhury, a resident of the area.



Mehazabin Chowdhury, mother of the deceased, said a group of five to six robbers entered their house by cutting the window grill at around 3 am. The robbers then tied up her hands and feet and entered Sunan's room. They tied him up also, and looted gold ornaments and cash after stabbing him with a sharp weapon, Mehazabin Chowdhury added.



After the robbers left, Mehazabin went to Sunan's room and found him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Sadar Police Station (PS) Ziaul Islam said police were sent after receiving information about the incident.



It is being investigated whether the incident was a robbery or took place following previous enmity.



However, legal action will be taken after receiving a written complaint, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: A man was shot to death and two others were injured as unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire on them in Ramu Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Irfan, 20, hailed from Naikhongchhari Upazila of Bandarban.



One of the injured was identified as Md Shaheen.



Ramu PS OC Md Anwar Hossain said four people including Irfan were going to Ramu from Naikhongchhari riding by two motorcycles on Sunday.



When they reached Majhirkata Beltoli area in the afternoon, a group of armed miscreants suddenly opened fire on them, leaving three of them critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Irfan dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The reason behind the attack could not be known immediately.



However, the law enforcers are conducting drives to arrest the miscreants, the OC added.



SATKHIRA: An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his opponents due to a land dispute in Tala Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Quader Sardar, 65, a resident of Jatpur Village of the upazila.



Alamgir Hossain, son of the deceased, alleged that they had a dispute with his uncle Khodabox Sarder over the ownership of a piece of land for long. On Sunday afternoon, Khodabox Sarder's son-in-law Imran Hossain hit Abdul Quader on his head with a stick during an altercation over the issue, which left him critically injured.



Abdul Quader was rescued, but he died on the way to Tala Upazila Health Complex.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have arrested two people in this connection.



The arrested are Raju Sarder, 20, and his relative Imran Hossain, 28, of the same village.



Tala PS OC Chowdhury Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



MANIKGANJ: A housewife was stabbed to death by her husband following a family dispute in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The incident took place in Purba Bhakum Village under Joymandap Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.



Deceased Mukta Akhter, 22, was the wife of Raju Ahmed of Char Gazinda Village under Dhalla Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Lutfar Rahman of Purba Bhakum Village.



Local sources said Raju Ahmed, 26, son of Palash Ahmed, had a quarrel with his wife Mukta at his father-in-law's house over family issues at noon. At one stage of the altercation, Raju stabbed her indiscriminately, leaving Mukta critically injured.



The family members rescued Mukta and rushed her to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.



Sub-Inspector of Singair PS Raqibul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard.





