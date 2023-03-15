Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Appeal for financial assistance!

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, Mar 14: Sabuj Ali, 24, a second-year student of honours (Marketing) in Shaheed M Mansure Ali College in the district, is suffering from kidney disease.

His treatment cannot be possible due to financial crisis. He is son of Nazim Uddin and Sabita Khatun couple of Bhulbaria Natun Para Village in Santhia Upazila.

Doctors said, both of his kidneys have got damaged. After selling their residing house land, he has, so far, been treated. Now there is no money for continuing his treatment.

His day-earning father is a tiles-finishing labourer at Savar in Dhaka. His mother is a housewife. She was a garments worker before in a Dhaka garments factory.

According to family sources, Sabuj Ali had a brain stroke suddenly at the end of October last year. Later on, he was admitted to Pabna Sadar Hospital by his family and relatives. After treating five days there, his condition deteriorated.

According to doctors' advice, he was admitted to CKD & Urology Kidney Hospital at Shyamoli in Dhaka. After examining, doctors said, his kidneys have been damged.

At present, Sabuj is undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr. Ashraful Alam, kidney specialist and assistant professor (nephrology) of Enam Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Ashraful Alam said, he will have to be operated soon. Every day, he needs medicines of about Tk 2,000/3,000 and twice dialysis in a week. So far, his treatment cost has stood at about Tk 4 lakh.

The total pre-operation and post-operation cost will be about Tk 12-14 lakh, he added.

At present, his dialysis is being made in Bongram Kidney Foundation in the upazila. If the treatment money is managed, he will be taken to Dhaka again.

Sabita Khatun said, "All my hope is set to go vain. My son is dying before me. I can't treat him for want of money."
For any assistance, bKash-01743521250 (father-personal).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five people murdered in 5 districts
Appeal for financial assistance!
Two minors drown in 2 dists
Artificial pollination of onion seed goes at Bagmara
BSMRSTU, Pirojpur starts official work
Four ‘commit suicide’in four districts
KU observes Katka Tragedy Day
Three burnt in Satkhira, Narayanganj


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft