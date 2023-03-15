Appeal for financial assistance!

SANTHIA, PABNA, Mar 14: Sabuj Ali, 24, a second-year student of honours (Marketing) in Shaheed M Mansure Ali College in the district, is suffering from kidney disease.



His treatment cannot be possible due to financial crisis. He is son of Nazim Uddin and Sabita Khatun couple of Bhulbaria Natun Para Village in Santhia Upazila.



Doctors said, both of his kidneys have got damaged. After selling their residing house land, he has, so far, been treated. Now there is no money for continuing his treatment.



His day-earning father is a tiles-finishing labourer at Savar in Dhaka. His mother is a housewife. She was a garments worker before in a Dhaka garments factory.



According to family sources, Sabuj Ali had a brain stroke suddenly at the end of October last year. Later on, he was admitted to Pabna Sadar Hospital by his family and relatives. After treating five days there, his condition deteriorated.



According to doctors' advice, he was admitted to CKD & Urology Kidney Hospital at Shyamoli in Dhaka. After examining, doctors said, his kidneys have been damged.



At present, Sabuj is undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr. Ashraful Alam, kidney specialist and assistant professor (nephrology) of Enam Medical College Hospital.



Dr. Ashraful Alam said, he will have to be operated soon. Every day, he needs medicines of about Tk 2,000/3,000 and twice dialysis in a week. So far, his treatment cost has stood at about Tk 4 lakh.



The total pre-operation and post-operation cost will be about Tk 12-14 lakh, he added.



At present, his dialysis is being made in Bongram Kidney Foundation in the upazila. If the treatment money is managed, he will be taken to Dhaka again.



Sabita Khatun said, "All my hope is set to go vain. My son is dying before me. I can't treat him for want of money."

For any assistance, bKash-01743521250 (father-personal).



