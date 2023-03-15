Two minors drown in 2 dists



Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Chandpur.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in the Sandhya River in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Hasan, 9, son of Shahabuddin, hailed from Dhaka.



According to local sources, Hasan came to visit his maternal aunt's house in Amrajuri Residential area recently.



However, he along with three to four other children went to Sandhya River in Gandharbya Ashrayan area at around 1pm on Saturday to take bath. Hasan drowned in the river at one stage of bathing.



On information, the fire service personnel from Kawkhali Station rushed in and conducted a search operation, but could not find him.



A team of divers from Barishal Fire Service Station also failed to find him after conducting a long drive till Sunday noon. Later on, locals spotted his body floating on water at around 9:30am on Monday and recovered it.



Amrajuri Union Parishad Chairman Md Jahangir Hossain confirmed the incident.



CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond adjacent to his house in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in Paschim Kalocho Village under Kalocho Dakshin Union in the upazila at around 5 pm.



Deceased Md Abdul Aziz, 3, was the son of Md Abdul Kuddus, a resident of the village.



It was known that the child slipped into the pond when he was playing beside it. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took him to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was lodged from them.



Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Mohammad Jubayer Sayed confirmed the incident.



