Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:23 AM
Artificial pollination of onion seed goes at Bagmara

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Mar 14: Artificial pollination of seed onion is being done by hand in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
In the absence of natural pollination, farmers have introduced this novel method for seed onion-pollinating. Under the system, yielding of onion seed is increasing in the upazila while farmers are becoming profitably interested in cultivating the seed onion.

A visit on Sunday found such scenario in different places of the upazila.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension-Bagmara, this year, farmers have cultivated seed onion on 14 thousand hectares of land in the upazila.

Farmers said, due to additional chemical use in lands, various species of insects including bees have decreased. That is why the natural pollination of seed onion can't be possible.

Hafiz Sardar, a farmer of Konabaria Village of Hamirkutsa Union, the pollination is being done artificially by hand touch.

Farmer Salim Mandal of Sripatipara Village said, he has cultivated seed onion in three bighas; if the weather is favourable, he expects to sell seeds worth Tk 10 lakh. He sold 290 kg onion seeds at the rate of Tk  2,000 per kg in the last year.
Six to seven people do this work every day in the onion farm of farmer Siddikur Rahman of Dilpasha Village under Nardash Union.

Assistant Agriculture Officer Mamunur Rashid said, 120 to 150 kg of onion seeds are produced per bigha. The market price of these seeds was about Tk 2 to 2.5 lakh. So, farmers of the upazila are now much interested in producing onion seeds, he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdur Razzak said, onion seeds are being produced at a large scale at Bagmara, and it is very promising for the farmers.

Traders from different parts of the country including Faridpur, Rajbari, and Pabna come to Bagmara for buying onion seeds, and the quality of onion seeds here is also very good, he         maintained.


