Wednesday, 15 March, 2023
Home Foreign News

Biden invites Sunak to White House

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

SAN DIEGO, Mar 14: President Joe Biden on Monday invited British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the White House in June.
The invitation came during a meeting between Biden and Sunak in San Diego, California, where they were taking part in the unveiling of a nuclear submarine pact with Australia, according to a readout from the White House.
"The president and prime minister discussed the importance of continuing to deepen the strong, enduring economic relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. President Biden invited Prime Minister Sunak to visit Washington in June to continue this conversation," the readout said.    AFP


