Buttler's run-out was real turning point: Mott

England coach Mathew Mott pointed out skipper Jos Buttler's run-out dismissal as the turning point of the game but had little reservation to praise the effort of Bangladesh who swept the three-match T20 series against the world champions in emphatic fashion.



Buttler and Dawid Malan kept England on course of a victory after Bangladesh were restricted to 158-2. The duo put on 95-run for the second wicket stand before both of them were dismissed in consecutive deliveries.



Mustafizur Rahman broke through, removing Malan for his 100th wicket in this format and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then ran Buttle out with direct hit from point.



"The turning point was the run-out tonight, it was an amazing piece of fielding. You'd back yourself with Jos set at the back end there, got his eye in and was ready to go and it really turned the game. We lost two wickets in the over. I thought we had enough of a platform that, if one of those two batted through, we would have given it a big shake at the back end," Mott said after the match.



"We've been exposed by some tricky conditions. You see it both ways. When batters try to start on wickets that are turning and stopping a little bit, it's hard work. If anything, we've spoken a lot about, if you do get in, make sure you bat as deep as you can, so that lessens that impact. It didn't quite come off today. It was a pretty freakish run-out. I was actually looking at the other end and then all of a sudden the bails lit up. Full credit, that was a real turning point."



Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets, then struggled a bit to secure a four-wicket win in the second game to wrap up the series. But sweeping of T20 series is one of the biggest achievements for them. The manner in which they defeated England in the third and final T20 is a testament of their progress in this format.



The hosts whitewashed England in this format after losing the ODI series by 2-1.



"We were really proud of our one-day win. That was a massive effort. Obviously we've come over here to do well. To finish the way we did today will leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths but it also should act as an eye-opener for us on where we need to improve," Mott said after the match.



"Bangladesh definitely out-fielded us in most of the games, but particularly today, and that's something we're going to focus a lot on as a group, but definitely in the debrief tonight it'll get a lot of focus. Just the energy, I think. Last game we found it, and we were pretty imposing." BSS



