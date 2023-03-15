

Bangladesh defeats Argentina 72-23



Bangladesh's technical and tactical edge proved too much for the Latin opponents who hardly countered the raids and the defence ring of the hosts. Bangladesh raiders comfortably returned to their den with precise touch and sidekicks and the defenders built a solid web to catch the Argentine raiders all through the match. Mizanur Rahman and Al Amin were the leading raiders for Bangladesh as skipper Tuhin Tarafder opted to take a relaxed mode in the match.



Bangladesh inserted six all-out or Lona's over their Latin opponents and it took place in the 5th, 10th, 15th, 21st, 28th and 39th minutes.



Mizanur Rahman was adjudged as the man of the match and received BDT ten Thousand.



Bangladesh who beat Poland by 50-22 in their first match has a rest day on Wednesday. Argentina tasted their second consecutive defeat after a 56-28 loss against Iraq.



