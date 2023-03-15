Independence Day Handball begins today

The Independence Day Handball (Man's and woman's) begins from today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.



Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha's former chairman and Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) former vice president Abdur Rahman will formally inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 3:00 pm.

Twelve teams of men's and equal number of women's teams, split into two group, will compete in the competition, organised by BHF.



The participating teams:



Men's teams:

Group A - Border Guard Bangladesh, Team Handball Club and Ideal Handball Garden Chapainawabganj.

Group B - Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP), Bangladesh Police Handball Club and Chattogram District Sports Association (DSA).



Women's teams:

Group A - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bodolgachi Handball Association and Tetulia Upazilla Sports Association.

Group B - Jamalpur Sports Academy, Bangladesh Police Handball Club and Handball Training Center, Dhaka. BSS



