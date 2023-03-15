Video
Brunei Darussalam not coming to play tri-nation football

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter


Brunei Darussalam football officials informed Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Tuesday that they are not sending their team to play the Tri-nation football series to be played in Sylhet from 22 March.

Bangladesh FF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag confirmed the information to the media.

He said, "Brunei officially informed us (BFF officials) that they were not sending their team to play the tournament. Now, we will play a two-match friendly series against Seychelles."

Now, the tri-nation tournament will be a two-match friendly football series.

Earlier, the national football teams from three countries Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam and Seychelles were scheduled to play a three-nation football Cup.

To best utilise the next FIFA Window, the BFF took the initiative and the tournament was scheduled to be held at the Sylhet District Stadium from 22 to 28 March.

Under the supervision of the Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Fernndez Cabrera Martn Peato, the footballers are going through a training programme in Saudi Arabia. They already played a closed-door practice match against the Malawi national team. The match saw a 1-1 tie. The boys also performed Umrah in the meantime.



