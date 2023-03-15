Real Madrid relying on injury-hit Benzema for more European glory

MADRID, MAR 14: Karim Benzema has formed an essential part of Real Madrid's Champions League success, but there are doubts over whether his team can rely on him to extend their European domination this season.



The French striker's season has been regularly disrupted by injuries, and although Vinicius Junior is a deadly threat on the left, without Benzema, defences can focus on shutting down the Brazilian winger.



His future at Madrid is also unknown -- his contract expires in June and no public decision has been made over a renewal by player or club.



"Legends of this club have to stay at Madrid," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, hoping the forward remains at his disposal next year.



Benzema missed Madrid's La Liga win over Espanyol on Saturday with an ankle issue but is expected to return to face Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in a last 16 second leg clash.



The 35-year-old has been sidelined frequently, including with a thigh problem that saw him miss the World Cup with France.

"Something is wrong with Benzema, never in his entire career has he spent so much time in the injury room," complained Madrid newspaper AS last week, with Benzema out for the eighth time.



The forward has missed 34 percent of Madrid's games across all competitions this season, 14 matches in total, but has scored 18 in the 27 games he has played.



"These have been months of disappointment and enormous mystery regarding Karim," continued AS.



Benzema has aged like a fine wine, playing his best football in his later years, freed up from playing on the fringes when Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid in 2018, and becoming a top-class goalscorer.



Last season Benzema captained Madrid to Champions League glory, with the 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final securing a record 14th triumph.



Benzema was crucial in Madrid's wild run to Paris, scoring a remarkable 17-minute hat-trick in the last 16 to knock out Paris Saint-Germain.



The forward netted another hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals to put Chelsea on the ropes and clinched the tie for his team with an extra-time winner in the second leg.



Manchester City suffered the same fate in the semi-finals, with Benzema netting twice at the Etihad in the first leg then slotting home a penalty to send Madrid through to the final, in extra-time again at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Benzema finished as the competition's top scorer, with 15 goals, and scored 44 in 46 games across all competitions last season, as Madrid lifted the double. AFP



