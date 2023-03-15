Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President

Innovation and technology hold immense potentials for accelerating gender equality and women's empowerment, which is a prerequisite to ensure sustainable development in Bangladesh, said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan.

"Digital technologies can offer solutions that can be used to meet women's needs and promote their empowerment. For example, digital literacy and skills help women move to superior and more complex positions at their workplaces," he said.

He also said digital transformation at work place has paved the way for women to develop their skills. It's encouraging to note that the participation of women at the management level in RMG industry is increasing.

He made the comments while taking part in a dialogue on "innovation & technology for gender equality and minority rights" as a special guest in the city.

Gloria Jharna Sarker, MP, Shehela Pervin PPM, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gordon Shannon, Head of Programme Development and Funding Global, Christian Aid in Bangladesh, and Sara Hossain, Honorary Executive Director, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) also spoke in the dialogue organized by Christian Aid and its partners on Monday.

In his address, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the ready-made garment industry is making huge contributions to women empowerment in Bangladesh by creating employment in the formal sector.

"Their financial ability has earned them dignity in families, given them a voice in decision making and freedom to take their decision," he said.

"The RMG industry is a bright example of how digital technologies can make a difference to women's empowerment and rights. Garment factories are now paying their workers in mobile financial services (MFS) accounts, enabling them to have full control of their money which they can now send to their families and save for the future," Faruque Hassan said.

In the era of Fourth Industrial Revolution, the manufacturing landscape is being hugely dominated by technologies with many automatic machines and software being integrated into production processes to make it more efficient and environmentally friendly, he said.

It's important to create opportunities for women to adapt to the changing trends through skilling and reskilling so that they can have equal space in the workplace, he added.

"As the government has envisioned for a developed Bangladesh, this vision cannot be achieved without leaving women behind and playing their active roles," Faruque Hassan said. UNB



