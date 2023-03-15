Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Innovation and technology hold immense potentials for accelerating gender equality and women's empowerment, which is a prerequisite to ensure sustainable development in Bangladesh, said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan.
"Digital technologies can offer solutions that can be used to meet women's needs and promote their empowerment. For example, digital literacy and skills help women move to superior and more complex positions at their workplaces," he said.
He also said digital transformation at work place has paved the way for women to develop their skills. It's encouraging to note that the participation of women at the management level in RMG industry is increasing.
He made the comments while taking part in a dialogue on "innovation & technology for gender equality and minority rights" as a special guest in the city.
Gloria Jharna Sarker, MP, Shehela Pervin PPM, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gordon Shannon, Head of Programme Development and Funding Global, Christian Aid in Bangladesh, and Sara Hossain, Honorary Executive Director, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) also spoke in the dialogue organized by Christian Aid and its partners on Monday.
In his address, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the ready-made garment industry is making huge contributions to women empowerment in Bangladesh by creating employment in the formal sector.
"Their financial ability has earned them dignity in families, given them a voice in decision making and freedom to take their decision," he said.
"The RMG industry is a bright example of how digital technologies can make a difference to women's empowerment and rights. Garment factories are now paying their workers in mobile financial services (MFS) accounts, enabling them to have full control of their money which they can now send to their families and save for the future," Faruque Hassan said.
In the era of Fourth Industrial Revolution, the manufacturing landscape is being hugely dominated by technologies with many automatic machines and software being integrated into production processes to make it more efficient and environmentally friendly, he said.
It's important to create opportunities for women to adapt to the changing trends through skilling and reskilling so that they can have equal space in the workplace, he added.
"As the government has envisioned for a developed Bangladesh, this vision cannot be achieved without leaving women behind and playing their active roles," Faruque Hassan said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President
1400 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Tungipara
10 individuals, entities win FBCCI Business Excellence Award-2023
Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism
Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP
MCCI for quick, decisive measures to rebound economy
Lax monitoring by watchdog blamed for poor state of most NBFIs
‘Bangladesh to emerge as a hub for medicines’


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft