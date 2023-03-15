1400 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Tungipara

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to about 1400 marginal farmers at Tungipara, the birth place of the Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programme was organized at Govt. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University College recently, says a press release.

"Our aim is to strengthen the country's ongoing development"-Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank said.

Sheikh Abul Bashar Khair, President, Tungipara Upazila Awami League was present as chief guest.

Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Mayor, Tungipara Municipality, Md. Babul Sheikh, General Secretary, Tungipara Upazila Awami League and Sheikh Sukur Ahmed, Chairman, Patgati Union Parishad were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the program.



