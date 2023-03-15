Video
10 individuals, entities win FBCCI Business Excellence Award-2023

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

A total of 10 individuals and organisations received 'FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023' for their outstanding contribution to the national economy.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the awards as  chief guest at a function at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Monday.
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the function as special guests.
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin presided over the award giving function. The apex chamber body honoured businessmen in the last day of the three-day 'Bangladesh Business Summit 2023'.
Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hasan, MP, and Chairman of BSRM Alihussain Akberali FCA were awarded in Business Leadership category while Managing Director of Olympic Mubarak Ali in industry category for contribution to economy.
Managing Director of Square Food and Beverage Ltd Anjan Chowdhury received the award in Agriculture and Agro Business category while National Life Insurance was awarded in service category.
Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd Humayun Rashid received the award in trade category for contribution to national economy.
Managing Director of Creation Private Limited Md. Rashedul Karim Munna and Managing Director of Tampaco Foils Ltd Safius Sami Alamgir have been awarded for outstanding contribution in SME category.
Managing Partner of KARIGAR Tania Wahab received the award under Best Women Entrepreneur category while Managing Director of Bashundhara Paper Mills Ltd Safwan Sobhan was awarded in Youth Entrepreneur category.
Besides, President of International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB) Mahbubur Rahman and Heritage and Crafts Researcher Maleka Khan received Jury Special award.  
Vocalist Sabina Yasmin and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman received FBCCI Lifetime Achievement Award.
Chairman and Managing director of Protik Ceramics Limited S. M. Faruqi Hasan was awarded FBCCI Special Recognition Award.    BSS


