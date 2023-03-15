Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism

The government of Bangladesh is adopting an action plan, involving investment worth about US$ 1.2 billion, to boost the country's tourism industry.

The government has already drafted a 15-year master plan to develop tourist spots and infrastructure in different destinations, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain told a session on Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on Monday.

The session titled "Tourism & Blue Economy: Market Readiness and Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Tourism Industry" was organized on the concluding day of the three-day Bangladesh Business Summit.

Social and economic developments and inflow of remittance have created huge opportunities for the country's tourism sector, and the government projects are helping to further boost the sector, he added.

Sector insiders, however, pointed out that due to lack of necessary data, skilled manpower and required training, due actions cannot be taken to upgrade the sector to global standard.

Simplified VISA application and renewal process is one of the key areas to improve immediately, they suggested.

Prof Santus Kumar Deb of Dhaka University Tourism and Hospitality Management Department said the Asia-Pacific region is the most attractive destination in terms of FDI.

"But we are lagging behind in the competitive environment - mainly due to poor management and lack of skilled manpower, digital promotion, and branding."

Expressing frustration over poor condition of air service in Bangladesh, Afsia Saleh, Managing Director of Saimon Overseas Ltd, said air connectivity is directly connected to attract tourists from abroad.

Ghanshyam Bhandari, Ambassador of Nepal in Dhaka, and Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance - Bhutan, also spoke at the event. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali addressed the event as the chief guest.

He highlighted the government initiatives to improve the tourism industry and ensure an environment for higher foreign and local investments.

Md. Mokammel Hossain, in his presentation, further said foreign remittance at an increasing rate can be tapped into the sector as investment.

Contribution of tourism to national GDP is about 3.0 per cent in the country, while it is above 10 per cent globally.

Outbound tourism from Bangladesh increased from $165 million in 2001 to $394 million in 2020 - growing at an average rate of 7.95 per cent.



