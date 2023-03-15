Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

The government of Bangladesh is adopting an action plan, involving investment worth about US$ 1.2 billion, to boost the country's tourism industry.
The government has already drafted a 15-year master plan to develop tourist spots and infrastructure in different destinations, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain told a session on Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on Monday.
The session titled "Tourism & Blue Economy: Market Readiness and Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Tourism Industry" was organized on the concluding day of the three-day Bangladesh Business Summit.
Social and economic developments and inflow of remittance have created huge opportunities for the country's tourism sector, and the government projects are helping to further boost the sector, he added.
Sector insiders, however, pointed out that due to lack of necessary data, skilled manpower and required training, due actions cannot be taken to upgrade the sector to global standard.
Simplified VISA application and renewal process is one of the key areas to improve immediately, they suggested.
Prof Santus Kumar Deb of Dhaka University Tourism and Hospitality Management Department said the Asia-Pacific region is the most attractive destination in terms of FDI.
"But we are lagging behind in the competitive environment - mainly due to poor management and lack of skilled manpower, digital promotion, and branding."
Expressing frustration over poor condition of air service in Bangladesh, Afsia Saleh, Managing Director of Saimon Overseas Ltd, said air connectivity is directly connected to attract tourists from abroad.
Ghanshyam Bhandari, Ambassador of Nepal in Dhaka, and Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance - Bhutan, also spoke at the event. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali addressed the event as the chief guest.
He highlighted the government initiatives to improve the tourism industry and ensure an environment for higher foreign and local investments.
Md. Mokammel Hossain, in his presentation, further said foreign remittance at an increasing rate can be tapped into the sector as investment.
Contribution of tourism to national GDP is about 3.0 per cent in the country, while it is above 10 per cent globally.
Outbound tourism from Bangladesh increased from $165 million in 2001 to $394 million in 2020 - growing at an average rate of 7.95 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President
1400 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Tungipara
10 individuals, entities win FBCCI Business Excellence Award-2023
Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism
Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP
MCCI for quick, decisive measures to rebound economy
Lax monitoring by watchdog blamed for poor state of most NBFIs
‘Bangladesh to emerge as a hub for medicines’


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft