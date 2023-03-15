Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Experts at the Bangladesh Business Summit stressed the need for addressing problems relating to land acquisition and bureaucratic complexities to facilitate Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the    country.
They said that the government high ups often consider the private sector entrepreneurs in the PPP initiatives as contractors not as partners.
Such kind of mindset should have to be changed, they said.
The discussants came up with such opinion at a session titled "Public Private Partnership (PPPs) for Vision 2041: Private Sector Role and Investment Opportunities" held on the concluding day of the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Monday.
Taking part in the discussion, CEO of Dhaka Eastern Bypass Expressway Md Shahidul Islam Akon said that bureaucratic lengthiness is a great barrier towards implementing PPP projects in Bangladesh.
On the other hand, he said land acquisition also takes much time leading to many complexities in the implementation process.
Shahidul also suggested for inking PPP agreements after acquisition of at least 80 percent land.
While presenting the key-note paper, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Ltd Naser Ejaj Bijoy said that it is very much necessary to conduct accurate feasibility before undertaking PPP projects.
Besides, he said that it is also very much important to asses the possible benefits from the PPP projects.
Bijoy also underscored the need for ensuring good governance in the procurement process.
CEO of PPP Authority Md Mushfiqur Rahman, former MCCI president Barrister Nihad Kabir, Bangladesh PWC managing partner Mamun Rashid, Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun, ADB Director Takeo Koike, and PPP Authority DG Abul Bashar spoke on the        occasion.
Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Md Nafiul Hasan moderated the session.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President
1400 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Tungipara
10 individuals, entities win FBCCI Business Excellence Award-2023
Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism
Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP
MCCI for quick, decisive measures to rebound economy
Lax monitoring by watchdog blamed for poor state of most NBFIs
‘Bangladesh to emerge as a hub for medicines’


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft