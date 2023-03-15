Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP

Experts at the Bangladesh Business Summit stressed the need for addressing problems relating to land acquisition and bureaucratic complexities to facilitate Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the country.

They said that the government high ups often consider the private sector entrepreneurs in the PPP initiatives as contractors not as partners.

Such kind of mindset should have to be changed, they said.

The discussants came up with such opinion at a session titled "Public Private Partnership (PPPs) for Vision 2041: Private Sector Role and Investment Opportunities" held on the concluding day of the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Monday.

Taking part in the discussion, CEO of Dhaka Eastern Bypass Expressway Md Shahidul Islam Akon said that bureaucratic lengthiness is a great barrier towards implementing PPP projects in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, he said land acquisition also takes much time leading to many complexities in the implementation process.

Shahidul also suggested for inking PPP agreements after acquisition of at least 80 percent land.

While presenting the key-note paper, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Ltd Naser Ejaj Bijoy said that it is very much necessary to conduct accurate feasibility before undertaking PPP projects.

Besides, he said that it is also very much important to asses the possible benefits from the PPP projects.

Bijoy also underscored the need for ensuring good governance in the procurement process.

CEO of PPP Authority Md Mushfiqur Rahman, former MCCI president Barrister Nihad Kabir, Bangladesh PWC managing partner Mamun Rashid, Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun, ADB Director Takeo Koike, and PPP Authority DG Abul Bashar spoke on the occasion.

Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Md Nafiul Hasan moderated the session.




