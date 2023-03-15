Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 March, 2023, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MCCI for quick, decisive measures to rebound economy

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has underscored the need for taking quick and decisive measures to rebound the country's economy.
At its quarterly review, MCCI observed that Bangladesh's robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been interrupted by the war in Russia-Ukraine, resultant supply-chain disruptions, global oil-and food-price spikes, slowdown in external demand, weak remittance inflow, rise in inflation, negative current account balance, depreciation of the Taka and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.
To overcome the pressure, the government took quick and decisive measures to address the economic fallout. The government also needs to take more actions to stable foreign exchange reserve, manage inflation, enhance revenue earnings, ensure proper electricity and gas supply for economic activities, and extend social safety net programmes.
However, in the quarter under review (Q2 of FY23), the economy has been showing some signs of improvement. Export earnings have facilitated economic recovery. The export-oriented garment, leather, plastic, jute and domestic market-oriented steel, food-processing and transport sectors are running in full scale.
The import payments and inward remittances, however, decreased, which has multiplier effects on other economic sectors. Foreign currency reserve is still somewhat in a satisfactory position but into a weaker trajectory. The overall inflation in August rose to 9.52 per cent, then gradually decreasing, reached 8.71 per cent in December 2022.
The exchange rate has long been remained stable but depreciated notably in December 2022 in terms of US dollar.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Technology can accelerate gender equality: BGMEA President
1400 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Tungipara
10 individuals, entities win FBCCI Business Excellence Award-2023
Bangladesh taking $1.2b plan to boost tourism
Resolving land acquisition problems vital for PPP
MCCI for quick, decisive measures to rebound economy
Lax monitoring by watchdog blamed for poor state of most NBFIs
‘Bangladesh to emerge as a hub for medicines’


Latest News
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
SCBA election faces uncertainty
Sitakunda blast: Seema Oxygen plant director arrested
4 companies forged documents, smuggled Tk 382 crore: Intelligence
Bangladesh earn 2nd consecutive win outplaying Argentina 72-23
35 sued over fire in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Delivery boy killed in road crash in capital
Farmer killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Netrokona
Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable: Commerce Minister
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
Most Read News
Elder brother killed, younger brother critically injured in Natore
No conventional exams or model tests for 6 and 7 classes
Traffic sergeant killed as car runs over motorbike in Ctg
Continue soft loan until global economy normalises, PM to dev partners
Gatco graft case: Hearing schedule deferred again
Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is
Verdict of expelled AL leader Helena Jahangir, 4 others on March 20
Iran pardons 22,000 protesters
SVB: Global bank stocks slump despite Biden reassurances
RU clash: Third case filed by railway authorities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft