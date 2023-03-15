Lax monitoring by watchdog blamed for poor state of most NBFIs

There are 34 Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and 53 scheduled banks are operating in Bangladesh and all are licensed by Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The difference between scheduled banks and NBFIs is that the latter engage in Lease Financing and offer 1 percent to 2 per cent higher interest rates compared to scheduled banks - this being the reason for depositors to be attracted to NBFIs.

Of the 34 NBFIs not more than 4 to 5 are in good financial health. Failure to effectively oversee the activities of NBFIs by BB has been identified as the principal reason for the poor state of the NBFIs, despite the fact that Bangladesh Bank has appointed observers (with the rank of General Managers) to sit on the boards in NBFIs.

As in all companies, where shareholders compose the board of NBFIs, in addition, they appoint suitable Independent Directors in consultation with BB from retired senior bankers and persons with experience, expertise, good standing and relevant track records.

Banking regulations have it that Independent Directors cannot be held legally responsible for any irregularities occurring in the bank, as share-holding Directors attend Board Meetings in the presence of BB observers, who are placed to ensure that every possible measure is undertaken against incidence of irregularities in decision making by the board.

Bangladesh Bank observers subsequently report with the minutes of Board Meetings to their senior management, and decisions taken by the NBFI Board become effective only after approval of the board meeting minutes by BB.

Responsibilities for any irregularities taking place in the bank thus devolve on BB, which also conducts regular audits on NBFIs ensuring that irregularities, if any, are corrected.

During the past three plus years, a High Court Bench in a 'suo-moto' case froze all bank accounts of Directors irrespective of shareholding or Independent Directors, simultaneously imposing a foreign travel ban on all the Directors.

Independent Directors, usually selected and inducted from among professional persons and respectable members of society vetted and approved by BB are being seriously affected because of this decision. For justice to be served, this miscarriage deserves an immediate solution.



