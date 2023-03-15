Video
Bikroy signs deal with Akter Properties

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Recently Bikroy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akter Properties Ltd.
As per the agreement, Bikroy has signed to be a digital partner of Akter Properties Ltd for selling properties.
On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the business partnership, the two organizations have signed an agreement to provide online services to a wider range of customers.
Sanjoy Biswas, Head of Corporate Sales of Bikroy; Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy; Nasreen Khan, Chairman and CEO of Akter Properties Ltd.; and others were present at the signing event recently, says a press release.
In this contextSanjoy Biswas, Head of Corporate Sales of Bikroysaid, "Bikroy is currently the most popular online marketplace for buying and selling property, and our respected members can now reach customers more easily.Akter Properties Limited has been working with Bikroy for 7 long years.I'm hoping we can provide our customers with something fantastic through our new relationship.''
Nasreen Khan, Chairman and CEO of Akter Properties Ltd. said, Akter Properties is well known as a symbol of trust in the real estate sector of Bangladesh. As we work to create better facilities for customers, on the other hand,Bikroyworks as a means of finding preferred properties easily. I am hopeful about this partnership and believe it will inspire us to bring something new to our customers."
Since 2009, Akter Properties Ltd. has been providing modern and contemporary architectural designs with better amenities through its apartments, commercial properties, and condominium projects countrywide. Bikroy has been working with Akter Properties Ltd. since 2017. Millions of customers trust Bikroy as their source for buying, selling, and renting properties. Through this signing, interested buyers will be able to browse through different listings of Akter Properties Ltd. on Bikroy and find their dream house.
Bikroy is now the 4th best brand in the country with more than 3.5 million monthly visitors. Bikroy.com has the largest collection of new and used items, making it easier for you to buy and sell anywhere in Bangladesh. You can sell everything from vehicles to mobile phones, housing, laptops, and pets on Bikroy.
Alongside vehicles, property, jobs, and electronics, Bikroy offers 50 different categories for you to choose from. With millions of buyers and sellers across the country and thousands of traders and entrepreneurs, Bikroy has become the largest marketplace in Bangladesh.


