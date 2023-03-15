Video
Dhaka Bank to avail BB refinance scheme

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank will receive refinancing from Bangladesh Bank (BB) against digitally disbursed Nano loans. The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Bangladesh Bank has announced the refinance scheme of Tk. 100 crore against Digital Nano Loans with an aim to expand the financial inclusion of marginalized population of the country. Recently Dhaka Bank received Bangladesh Bank's approval for commercial launching of their End to End Digital Loan "Dhaka Bank eRin".
With eRin app a customer can apply for an unsecured personal loan of up to Tk. 50,000 and the loan will be disbursed in his/her account within 2 hours of applying on a banking day while the customer can apply for the loan 24X7 anywhere from Bangladesh without submitting any physical documents to the bank.
Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank was present as the Chief Guest while Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, and Md. Nazrul Islam, Director of Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank, signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Md. Iqbal Mohsin, Additional Director and Md. Mosharaf Hossain, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank; AMM Moyen Uddin, DMD and Mosleh Saad Mahmud, Head Liability & Cash Management of Dhaka Bank; and other officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.


