Realme names winner of Fan Fest 2022

As part of month-long activities to commemorate its 4th anniversary, youth-favorite brand realme had arranged realme Fan Fest 2022 on August, last year.

Besides an array of exciting offers and activities, the occasion came with an exciting opportunity for the fans to win a trip to Thailand.

Enamul Hoque won this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by purchasing realme 9Pro+, according to an announcement made on March 09, 2023. The winner received a 04 days and 05 nights trip to Bangkok and Pattaya, says a press release.

The fastest growing global smartphone brand realme celebrates fan festival globally each year. The theme for the previous year was 'Keep it real'. As a part of celebration, realme had arranged 'realme Fan Fest' on Daraz where customers enjoyed various offers, including a chance to win a trip to Thailand.

The campaign continued from August 22 to 28, 2022. To participate in the contest, realme fans had to buy any smartphone from realme GT Series and 9 Pro Series from Daraz within the campaign period. Afterwards, the buyer had to share a caption on his/her Facebook profile with a creatively written message about "the reason of choosing realme brand over any other brand", along with the order number and #daraz and #realmeFanFest hashtags.

Upon purchasing realme 9Pro+ and following the aforementioned procedure, Enamul Hoque won this lucrative prize. Photography and gaming lover Enamul Hoque shared a beautifully written story expressing the reason behind his purchasing this realme device, catching the attention of the jury panel. realme received responses from over 300 participants on Facebook, indicating a massive campaign success.

Established with the mission of empowering the young consumers with leap-forward technology and design, realme is highly banking on innovation in fast charging technology for their smartphones and enhance smartphone experience.

Despite being a young brand, realme has been playing instrumental role in the industry to make fast charging available to all while catering to users of all price segments. This is a reflection of realme's commitment to introduce the latest technologies at lower price segments.

