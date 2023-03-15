Huawei releases latest ICT-related digital service, solution

Leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei has released its new ICT digital intelligence service and software solution at the recently-held MWC at Barcelona, Spain.

Huawei has introduced 3 solutions, namely Dual-E ICT Infrastructure Integration, SmartCare & ADO solutions and FinTech 2.0 solution, at the event, says a press release.

"Dual-E ICT Infrastructure Integration" service that will ensure good outputs in terms of site integration, network integration and data center integration. This can bring down power consumption by 20-45% and Opex by 40%.

On the other hand, Digital Intelligent O&M solution is bringing in technologies such as digital twin, machining learning, and low code development into operator's O&M process that will help the entities achieve 3 "Zeroes" vision: Zero interruption, Zero Touch, Zero code operation.

Innovations in network simulation, planning, and optimization will ensure the ultimate experience. SmartCare and ADO solutions can help businesses to experience sound growth. Through multi-dimensional data analytics, it is possible to increase 5G user penetration and DOU, drive increased APRU and reduce Churn. This approach has already been successfully implemented in different markets, including Turkey and China.

Huawei's FinTech 2.0 solution comes with innovative financial services and features such as elastic expansion and precise risk control, which will create new growth opportunities. 30+ operators and 400 million users worldwide are getting benefitted by this. In addition to this, Huawei Learning Service is accelerating talent development. In 2022, Huawei has provided training to 160,000 ICT talents worldwide, and around 100k engineers are certified by Huawei every year.

Bruce Xun, Vice President of Huawei Global Technical Service Dept, said, "ICT infrastructure has become the foundation of the intelligent world. We are pleased to offer a portfolio that is intelligent, green and efficient, offering comprehensive digital services and the ultimate experience. Huawei will keep on investing to provide our customers with the most innovative ICT service and software solution, to create more value for themselves and society as a whole."

