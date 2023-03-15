Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Tuesday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 11.62 points or 0.19 percent to 6,231.96. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 5.81 points to finish at 2,217.68 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 4.70 points to close at 1,355.16.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 5,636.38 million, which was Taka 4,517.18 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 337 issues traded, 104 declined, 31 advanced and 202 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Rupali Life topped the turnover chart, followed by AAMRANET, SEAPEARL, ADNTEL and GENEXIL. UNIONCAP was the day's top gainer, posting 10 percent gain while MONNOAGML was the worst loser, losing 4.43 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 10.48 points to settle at 18,390.18 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 6.61 points to close at 11,023.70. BSS



