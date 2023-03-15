Video
SBAC Bank opens sub-branch at Pirojpur

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank opened its Sub-Branch at Jahanara Mansion, Hospital Road, Pirojpur Sadar of Pirojpur recently, says a press release.
Alhaj AKM AAwal, Former Member of Parliament, Pirojpur-1, inaugurated the Sub-branch recently.
Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the ceremony while, Alhaj Mozibur Rahman, Chairman of Pirojpur Sadar Upazila was present as special guest.
Among others, Md. Abdul Mannan, EVP and Head of Credit Division, Mohammad ShafiulAzam, SVP and Head of GSD, Syed hafij Ahmed, VP and Head of Barishal Branch,Tanvir Ahmed, Head of Bhandaria Branch of the Bank including local dignitaries were present in the ceremony.  Sk. Hafijur Rahman, In-charge of Pirojpur Sub-Branch also spoke in the meeting.


