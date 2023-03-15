Video
Japan to give 991m yen to Bangladesh as grant

Published : Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Japan will provide 991 million Japanese Yen (Approximately Taka 75.095 crore) as grant to Bangladesh for 'The Project for the Improvement of Equipment for Technical Education".
In this regard, an agreement was signed today between the government of Bangladesh and Japan.
Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) and ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative, JICA, Bangladesh office signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the ERD in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar here area on Monday, said a press release.
The grant will be utilized for the modernization of laboratory equipment of the 'Technical Teachers Training College (TTTC), Dhaka Polytechnic Institute (DPI) and Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute (DMI).
This grant will also be used for installation of the equipment and facility renovation of laboratory/workshop facilities of the target technologies; (electrical, electronics, mechanical and computer) and for the enhancing capacity of the teachers/instructors of the above mentioned polytechnic institutes.
Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. Japan has contributed significantly to the overall development of the country. In addition to these soft loans, Japan is also providing significant amounts of grant and 'technical assistance for different projects, including support to human resource development, socio-economic development and environmental protection.


